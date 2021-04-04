Natus Vincere sign RAMZES to replace GeneRaL

Natus Vincere signed Roman “RAMZES” Kushnarev to the Dota 2 roster on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Russian, previously with Evil Geniuses, replaces Viktor “GeneRaL” Nigrini of Ukraine.

The team did not specify a reason for making the lineup change ahead of the upcoming 2021 Dota Pro Circuit season. Play begins in the Commonwealth of Independent States regional league on April 13.

RAMZES is reunited with former Virtus.pro teammate Vladimir “RodjER” Nikogosyan.

The new Na’Vi lineup features RAMZES, RodjER, Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey, Bogdan “Iceberg” Vasilenko, captain Andrii “ALWAYSWANNAFLY” Bondarenko and coach Andrey “Mag” Chipenko.

