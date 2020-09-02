Reality Rift disband Dota 2 team

COVID-19 has caused many to put their lives, jobs and plans on hold. It also served as a key factor behind Reality Rift’s decision to disband their Dota 2 team.

CEO Ilya Vlasov, who said he hopes to reenter the scene in 2021, explained that the unpredictable nature of the global pandemic interfered with goals set by the team when it was founded in May 2019.

“Our principles were: hard and smart work of like-minded people over an extended period of time, avoiding roster changes even if results are not satisfying, providing the best facilities and support while being cost efficient,” he posted Tuesday on social media.

While he still believes in those principles, Vlasov acknowledged that “not everything is under our control, and there are external factors that led to this decision.”

Limitations on travel greatly impacted how proficiently Reality Rift could operate, as that kept management away from players and made it difficult to closely monitor developments. The Reality Rift headquarters are in Singapore while the team house is located in Malaysia.

Travel and visa complications also kept players away from home, with some stuck in the team house for six months — something Vlasov said could be “challenging and demoralizing.”

COVID-19 also affected revenue heavily. The team had planned for a lot of their revenue to come from the Reality Rift Arena, yet the pandemic forced the arena to close for four months and it is currently operating at 25 percent capacity.

“We will do our best to come back next year to the game we love,” Vlasov said.

Wong “NutZ” Jeng Yih and Lee “kYxY” Kong Yang became free agents on Tuesday. Vincent “AlaCrity” Yoong and Ravdan “Hustla” Narmandakh are still under contract and were placed on the inactive roster.

