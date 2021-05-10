Evil Geniuses, Undying remain unbeaten in Dota Pro Circuit NA

Evil Geniuses and Undying continued their winning ways Sunday, earning victories to remain undefeated through Week 4 of the Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America event.

Evil Geniuses beat simply TOOBASED 2-0 while Undying handled SADBOYS by the same score, vaulting into first in the standings by becoming the first to win five matches.

Undying won in 30 and in 36 minutes, both on red. Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia had a Kills-Deaths-Assists ratio of 22.5-2.0-12.5 for the game.

Earlier, Evil Geniuses won both rounds in just over 25 minutes, both on green. Artour “Arteezy” Babaev led the team with a 6.5-1.5-8.0 ratio and Daryl Koh “iceiceice” Pei Xiang notched double-digit assists in both rounds (11 and 13).

The six-week Season 2 competition, which lasts through May 20, features eight teams vying for a total prize pool of $205,000 -- six teams from the Upper Division of Season 1 and a pair promoted from the Lower Division.

The first-place finisher will qualify for the Major Playoffs, with the second-place squad moving on to the Major Group Stage. Week 5 begins May 11.

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America standings, with match record and map record:

1. Undying, 5-0 (10-1)

2. Evil Geniuses, 4-0 (8-0)

2. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-0)

4. simply TOOBASED, 3-3 (6-7)

5. Black N Yellow, 2-3 (6-6)

6. 4 Zoomers, 2-3 (4-6)

7. SADBOYS, 0-5 (0-10)

8. The Cut, 0-6 (0-12)

Dota Pro Circuit Season 2 North America prize money and Dota Pro Circuit Points:

1st: $30,000, 500 DPC points + Major Playoff berth

2nd: $28,000, 300 + Major Group Stage berth

3rd: $27,000, 200

4th: $26,000, 100

5th: $25,000, 50

6th: $24,000, 0

7th: $23,000, 0

8th: $22,000, 0

