Quincy Crew reaches grand finals of BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew advanced into the grand finals with an impressive win over Evil Geniuses on Saturday in the upper-bracket finals of the BTS Pro Series: Americas.

Evil Geniuses drops into Sunday’s lower-bracket finals and will face Thunder Predator, which remained alive by defeated CR4ZY on Saturday.

The winner of Sunday’s match between Evil Geniuses and Thunder Predator will challenge Quincy Crew later in the day for the crown.

Quincy Crew beat Evil Geniuses 2-0 with the victories coming in 26 and 28 minutes.

In the lower bracket, Thunder Predator fell behind after losing the first map in 37 minutes to CR4ZY. But they recovered to win the next two in 32 and 49 minutes to move on.

All playoff matches in the Dota 2 tournament are best-of-three but the grand final will feature a best-of-five format. The championship team will receive $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool, with the runner-up getting $11,000.

BTS Pro Series: Americas prize pool

4. $4,500

5-6. $2,250 — business associates, Cloud9

7-8. $1,250 — beastcoast, FURIA Esports

—Field Level Media