HellRaisers sign Resolut1on for 2021

HellRaisers made an appropriate signing on New Year’s Day, adding veteran Roman “Resolut1on” Fominok to bolster their roster heading into the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, set to begin on Jan. 18.

The team posted on Twitter, “It’s time for new year’s @Resolut1on. Welcome to the pack! 2021 will definitely be an interesting year”

Resolut1on, who has played professionally since 2013, spent 2020 with Virtus.pro but was benched by the organization in September and was inactive since then.

Resolut1on is a 24-year-old Ukrainian who has an established history of playing in Dota’s biggest event -- The International (TI). He played with three different teams at TI during a three-year span from 2016-18, including helping Digital Chaos to a runner-up showing in 2016. He returned to TI in 2017 with Team Empire, and he was with VGJ.Storm in 2018.

HellRaisers will pair Resolut1on with Alexander “Nix” Levin of Russia and Ilya “Lil” Ilyuk of Ukraine in a remade lineup that still needs more additions before the DPC begins regional competition later this month.

