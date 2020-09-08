Royal Never Give Up add two to roster

Royal Never Give Up announced the additions of Zhong Liushuai and Sun “Srf” Runfa to their Dota 2 roster Tuesday.

The changes follow the recent departure of Du “Monet” Peng to Team Aster and should help RNG remain a force.

Liushuai’s in-game name is comprised of Chinese characters that translate to “The God Son Hua Lian,” a character from a Chinese comic book. Also known as “God King,” the 22-year-old carry helped Sparking Arrow Gaming to a first-place finish at the Beyond Epic: China tournament in June.

Srf makes his return to RNG after being traded to CDEC Gaming in February. The 22-year-old offlaner contributed to CDEC’s first-place finish at the OGA Dota Pit Season 2: China event in July.

RNG’s current roster also includes Gao “Setsu” Zhenxiong, Chong “FelixCiaoBa” Wei Lun, and Xie “Super” Junhao.

