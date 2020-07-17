HellRaisers part with RodjER

Vladimir “RodjER” Nikogosyan and HellRaisers have split, four months after the support joined the Dota 2 team.

RodjER is a free agent.

CEO Alex “Magician” Slabukhin said he was a fan of RodjER and implied there were no hard feelings surrounding his departure.

“I was at TI back in 2017, watching (Virtus.pro) play in the playoffs (we couldn’t advance further then). I couldn’t even imagine that I’d get the chance to work side by side with RodjER,” Magician recalled in a team issued-statement. “I’m really sorry we have to go our separate ways now. We’ll definitely remain friends though, so for those trying to dig up some dirt on why RodjER has left the team: don’t waste your time. Thank you, RodjER, and good luck!”

RodjER thanked the team and its fans.

“I’m grateful to my teammates and organization for everything we’ve been through,” he said in the statement. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to agree on certain things Dota-wise. I wish the guys luck and patience. I also want to thank you, our fans, for your support. It was always a pleasure to read your positive comments.”

RodjER, 26, began his career in 2014 with Cleave Gaming.

Magician said a replacement player would be announced soon. Until then, the roster consists of Alexander “Nix” Levin, Arslan “xannii” Shadjanov, Gleb “Funn1k” Lipatnikov, Yaroslav “Miposhka” Naidenov and coach Aleksandr “Accell” Litvinenko.

—Field Level Media