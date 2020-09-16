xiao8 to coach new PSG.LGD roster

PSG.LGD announced a new Dota 2 roster on Wednesday, with the foundation set by new coach Ning “xiao8” Zhang.

Formerly the captain of LGD Gaming, xiao8 transitioned into coaching in May 2018, leading EHOME. Now, he returns to his former organization with some of the players who were on his EHOME roster.

PSG.LGD posted their new group of players on social media Wednesday, welcoming Jin Xiang “NothingToSay” Cheng and Zixing “XinQ” Zhao on loan from EHOME; Ruida “Faith_bian” Zhang and Yiping “y” Zhang, free agents most recently with EHOME; and Chunyu “Ame” Wang, most recently with CDEC Gaming.

The new roster will be put to the test immediately, facing Team Aster on Thursday in Group A play in the China Dota2 Pro Cup Season 1.

PSG.LGD announced on Sept. 4 the departure of Lu “Somnus” Yao and Xu “fy” Linsen, who left after their contracts expired. Yangwei “eLeVeN” Ren returned to Vici Gaming.

Their former coach, Zhengzheng “Yao” Yao has assumed the head coaching position xiao8 left at EHOME. Shenyi “Chalice” Yang and Jian Wei “xNova” Yap also transferred to EHOME from PSG.LGD.

EHOME also is competing in China Dota2 Pro Cup Season 1 and open Group B play on Friday against MelonMan.

--Field Level Media