B8 carry 'pio65' departs, 'Excalibur' is added

Formed in January, B8 made their first roster adjustment Saturday with the announcement that carry Alexandr “pio65” Zalivako no longer is on the team, while Steve “Excalibur” Ye has been added.

Excalibur adds experience to B8 from his time with Fnatic, DeToNatior and Team Singularity.

B8 has delivered mediocre results in recent outings, including a finish outside of the top four at ESL One Los Angeles Major qualifying last month. Only the top two teams qualified.

Excalibur joins a B8 roster that also includes Danil “Dendi” Ishutin, Andrey “Ghostik” Kadyk, Rinat “KingR” Abdullin and Nikola “LeBronDota” Popovic.

—Field Level Media