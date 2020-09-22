Natus Vincere sign FlyToMoon roster on trial basis

Natus Vincere completed a significant change to their DOTA2 roster by signing the entire FlyToMoon group to a trial basis, the organization announced Tuesday.

The new roster will play at least two tournaments for Natus Vincere, namely the OGA Dota PIT Season 3 and ESL One Germany 2020.

The move comes on the heels of Natus Vincere seeing three players and their coach exit the group on Friday, leaving the organization with just two players on the roster.

Long time players Vladyslav “Crystallize” Krystanek and Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunovto were two of the many Natus Vincere players moved to the inactive roster. They’re followed by the newer addition, Nikita “young G” Bochko, and Andrey “Mag” Chipenko, who has coached the team for two years.

“FTM has been playing together for quite a while without any contractual obligations, salaries and other benefits of the dota sphere, and yet they managed to maintain a high level of discipline within the team,” Na’Vi COO Aleksey “xaoc” Kucherov said. “They showed good results in many tournaments this year due to a well-established training process.

“This is exactly what the CIS-dota is lacking, where many professional players are looking for ways to play with friends or join them at their first call. These kinds of scenarios eliminate the prospect of building something long-term. Sooner or later all teams face issues, and it’s important to be able to find the strengths to deal with them instead of running away.

“Today we are glad to start our partnership with FlyToMoon and we will do our best to have our fans hyped with the team’s performance.”

The new Na’Vi roster consists of Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey, Bogdan “Iceberg” Vasilenko, Victor “GeneRaL” Nigrini, Vladimir “RodjER” Nikogosyan, Andrey “ALWAYSWANNAFLY” Bondarenko and coach Sergey “AnahRoniX” Bykovsky.

--Field Level Media