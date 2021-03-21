Na'Vi, Neon shuffle rosters for Singapore Major

With the One Esports Singapore Major just days away, Natus Vincere and Neon Esports have been forced to make some last-minute roster moves.

Two of Na’Vi’s players -- Bogdan “Iceberg” Vasilenko and team captain Andrii “ALWAYSWANNAFLY” Bondarenko -- tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the Ukrainian team to get creative.

Na’Vi’s coach, Andrey “Mag” Chipenko, will move to the active roster to fill the hard support role, while former player Roman “Ramzes666” Kushnarev rejoins the team to take over the midlane role.

Neon, meanwhile, was forced to find a replacement for carry John “Natsumi-” Vargas, who is unable to travel with the team due to unspecified health concerns.

Rafael “Rappy” Palo, who was removed from the active roster in 2020, returns to the team, albeit in another position. Andrei “Skem” Ong will slide into Natsumi-’s carry role, while Rapy fills in on support.

Rappy joined Neon in 2018 and “has played over 1,000 games with Neon and we feel his experience and synergy him the best choice for us,” said CEO Robert Campbell.

Both teams begin group play in the $500,000 event on March 29. The tournament runs through April 4.

--Field Level Media