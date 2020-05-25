Natus Vincere's s1mple to play in Epic charity event

Natus Vincere’s Alexandr “s1mple” Kostylev and forZe coach Kirill “Boombl4” Mikhailov are slated to participate for the Dota 2 team in Epic Esports Events’ upcoming charity outing.

The event, which takes place on Wednesday, will feature staff members of CIS organizations competing alongside pro players in a Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive crossover.

The prize pool is $5,000, with the full amount being directed to the charity organization of the winner’s choosing.

In addition to Natus Vincere and forZe, representatives from Virtus.pro, Gambit Esports, Team Spirit, ESPADA, Winstrike Team, HellRaisers, Team Empire, Nemiga, Avangar and EXTREMUM are also expected to participate.

—Field Level Media