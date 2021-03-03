Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Sadboys part ways with captain ppd

By FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

1 Min Read

Captain Peter “ppd” Dager announced his departure from Sadboys on Wednesday.

“Officially out of the team. Not sure if I’ll be competing in season 2,” he posted on Twitter. “Hopefully I can do some more casting. Appreciate the support.”

The departure of ppd follows Sadboys’ disappointing fifth-place finish in the North America Dota Pro Circuit 2021 Season 1: Upper Division.

Before coming out of a brief retirement to join Sadboys in December, the 29-year-old American played with Ninjas in Pyjamas (2018-20), OpTic Gaming (2017-18) and Evil Geniuses (2014-17) among others.

The remaining members of Sadboys’ active Dota 2 roster include Clinton “Fear” Loomis, David “dnm” Cossio, David “Moo” Hull and Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu.

--Field Level Media

