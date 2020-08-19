T1 sign Sam_H to replace Forev

T1 announced the addition of offlaner Samson “Sam_H” Hidalgo to their Dota 2 roster on Wednesday.

He fills the roster spot of Sang-don “Forev” Lee, who left T1 at the end of July. A 28-year-old captain of the squad, Forev was the first player ever signed by T1 in August 2019.

Sam_H, a 25-year-old from the Philippines, most recently spent a trial month with Neon Esports. He has been practicing with T1 recently, however.

T1’s roster now consists of Galvin “Meracle” Kang Jian Wen, Muhammad “inYourdreaM” Rizky, Tri “Jhocam” Kuncoro and Wilson “Poloson” Koh Chin Wei.

The retooled team is scheduled to compete at ESL One Thailand 2020: Asia, which begins Thursday.

—Field Level Media