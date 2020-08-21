Sccc not renewing contract with Aster

Song “Sccc” Chun is leaving Team Aster and will become a free agent on Sept. 1, the Dota 2 team said Friday.

The 25-year-old Chinese player joined Aster on a one-year contract last September.

Aster recently finished in third place in the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2.

“Thank you Sccc for the outstanding contributions you brought to the club,” the team said. “By being rigorous and professional, you kept pushing us forward with your remarkable talent. We cherish the moments we had together, and no matter where we are in the future, we will always be close friends that fought together.”

Before joining Aster, Sccc played with the Newbee organization from 2015-19.

—Field Level Media