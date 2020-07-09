BOOM ends losing skid in SEA League

BOOM Esports broke a three-match losing streak with a sweep of NEW Esports to begin the fourth and final week of group play in One Esports Dota 2 SEA League competition on Thursday.

BOOM (3-3-3, 12 points) won in 45 and 44 minutes to move into third place in the standings. NEW (3-4-2, 11) dropped into a tie for fourth place after their fourth straight loss.

Geek Fam (3-2-1, 11) swept T1 (3-4-1, 10) in 43 and 42 minutes to move into a tie with NEW.

The day’s other match was another tie — the fifth on the season — for Team Adroit (1-1-5, 8). This one came against Neon Esports (2-2-4, 10), which won the first map in 43 minutes but dropped the second in 40.

The round-robin stage runs through Sunday, with all matches best-of-two.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

Execration withdrew, and one additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Week 4 continues Friday with three matches. Unbeaten Fnatic will play a doubleheader, first against Neon and then Geek Fam. In the day’s other match, Geek Fam will play again, this time against TNC Predator.

Dota 2 SEA League standings through Thursday:

1. Fnatic, 5-0-1, (11-1), 16

2. TNC Predator, 4-0-2, (10-2), 14

3. BOOM Esports, 3-3-3, (9-9), 12

T4. NEW Esports, 3-4-2, (8-10), 11

T4. Geek Fam, 3-1-2, (8-4), 11

T6. Neon Esports, 2-2-4, (8-8), 10

T6. T1, 3-4-1, (7-9), 10

8. Reality Rift, 2-3-3, (7-9), 9

9. Team Adroit, 1-1-5, (7-7), 8

10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1

—Field Level Media