BOOM, NEW handed first losses in SEA League

BOOM Esports and NEW Esports both suffered their first losses on Thursday to open Week 3 action in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League.

T1 (3-2-1) swept BOOM (2-1-3) and Reality Rift (2-2-2) did the same to NEW (3-1-2). Geek Fam (1-1-1) was also credited with a 2-0 win due to forfeit following last month’s withdrawal of Execration.

T1 took care of BOOM in 39 and 26 minutes. Reality Rift needed 47 and 37 minutes to topple NEW.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

One additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Week 3 play continues Friday with BOOM facing TNC Predator and Geek Fam playing Reality Rift. NEW will pick up a forfeited win against Execration.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Thursday:

1. Fnatic, 4-0-1, (9-1), 13

2. NEW Esports, 3-1-2, (8-2), 11

3. T1, 3-2-1, (5-5), 10

4. BOOM Esports, 2-1-3, (7-3), 9

5. Reality Rift, 2-2-2, (4-6), 8

6. TNC Predator, 2-0-2, (6-2), 8

7. Neon Esports, 1-2-3, (5-7), 6

T8. Geek Fam, 1-1-1, (3-1), 4

T8. Team Adroit, 0-1-4, (4-6), 4

10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1

—Field Level Media