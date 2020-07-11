Fnatic brush aside TNC Predator in SEA League

Fnatic recorded a sweep of TNC Predator on Saturday to strengthen their grasp on first place in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League.

Fnatic (6-1-2, 20 points), who also picked up a forfeited win against Execration, swept second-place TNC Predator (4-1-3, 15) with victories in 35 and 44 minutes, respectively.

Also on Saturday, Geek Fam (3-1-5, 14) moved into sole possession of third place with a 1-1 draw against Team Adroit (1-1-6, 9). Geek Fam took the first map in 37 minutes but lost the second in 38 minutes.

Fnatic, TNC Predator and Geek Fam have clinched their spots in the playoffs’ upper bracket.

The round-robin stage concludes Sunday, with all matches best-of-two. BOOM Esports will pick up a forfeited win against Execration, Reality Rift will face Team Adroit and T1 will take on TNC Predator.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

Execration withdrew, and one additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Dota 2 SEA League standings through Saturday:

1. Fnatic, 6-1-2, (14-4), 20

2. TNC Predator, 4-1-3, (11-5), 15

3. Geek Fam, 3-1-5, (11-7), 14

4. Neon Esports, 3-2-4, (10-8), 13

5. BOOM Esports, 3-3-3, (9-9), 12

6. NEW Esports, 3-4-2, (8-10), 11

7. T1, 3-4-1, (7-9), 10

8. Reality Rift, 2-3-3, (7-9), 9

9. Team Adroit, 1-1-6, (8-8), 9

10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1

—Field Level Media