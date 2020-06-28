Fnatic climb to top of SEA League standings

Fnatic swept Reality Rift on Sunday and finished Week 2 in first place in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League.

It was the third 2-0 victory of the week for Fnatic (4-0-1), who won the opening map against Reality Rift (1-2-2) in 32 minutes and took the second in 34 minutes.

Sunday’s action featured two other sweeps, as TNC Predator (2-0-2) outlasted Neon Esports (1-2-3) in 47 and 57 minutes and BOOM Esports (2-0-3) defeated Geek Fam (1-1-1) in 51 and 32 minutes.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

One additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Week 3 play begins Thursday with Reality Rift facing NEW Esports and BOOM Esports taking on T1. Geek Fam will be credited with a forfeited 2-0 win against Execration, who withdrew from the event.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Sunday:

1. Fnatic, 4-0-1, (9-1), 13

2. NEW Esports, 3-0-2, (8-2), 11

3. BOOM Esports, 2-0-3, (7-3), 9

4. TNC Predator, 2-0-2, (6-2), 8

5. T1, 2-2-1, (5-5), 7

6. Neon Esports, 1-2-3, (5-7), 6

7. Reality Rift, 1-2-2, (4-6), 5

T8. Geek Fam, 1-1-1, (3-1), 4

T8. Team Adroit, 0-1-4, (4-6), 4

10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1

—Field Level Media