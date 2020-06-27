Fnatic continue to soar in SEA League play

Fnatic continued their rise up the standings of the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League on Saturday.
Fnatic tied BOOM Esports 1-1, and with the point earned, moved into second place behind NEW Esports as Week 2 action continued. Fnatic won the first map in 31 minutes, and BOOM salvaged the tie with a 32-minute victory.
The tie for Fnatic follows consecutive 2-0 sweeps over Team Adroit and T1 earlier this week.
In the day’s other match, Neon Esports and Geek Fam played to a 1-1 tie. Geek Fam won the first map in 38 minutes, and Neon cruised to a win in the second in just 21 minutes.
Reality Rift pocketed a victory when last-place Execration forfeited and withdrew from the tournament, citing roster changes.
Execration will take home $2,000 of the $100,000 prize pool. All future scheduled opponents of Execration will be awarded 2-0 victories.
The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.
The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.
One additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.
Week 2 play concludes Sunday with Fnatic facing Reality Rift, Neon taking on TNC Predator and Geek Fam meeting BOOM.
ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Saturday:
1. NEW Esports, 3-0-2, (8-2), 11
2. Fnatic, 3-0-1, (7-1), 10
3. T1, 2-2-1, (5-5), 7
T4. BOOM Esports, 1-0-3, (5-3), 6
T4. Neon Esports, 1-1-3, (5-5), 6
T6. Reality Rift, 1-1-2, (4-4), 5
T6. TNC Predator, 1-0-2, (4-2), 5
T8. Geek Fam, 1-0-1, (3-1), 4
T8. Team Adroit, 0-1-4, (4-6), 4
10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1
—Field Level Media