Fnatic punch ticket to grand final in SEA League

Fnatic advanced to the grand final of the $100,000 One Esports Dota 2 SEA League competition after recording a 2-1 victory over TNC Predator on Saturday.
Top-seeded Fnatic sandwiched wins in 28 and 32 minutes, respectively, around a second-map setback in 45 minutes to advance to Sunday’s grand final.
TNC Predator, who finished round-robin play with the second seed, can meet Fnatic in a rematch should they defeat Geek Fam in the lower-bracket final earlier on Sunday. TNC Predator swept Geek Fam on Wednesday in the first round of the upper bracket.
On Saturday, Geek Fam overcame a one-map deficit and eliminated T1 on Saturday following a 2-1 decision. T1, who was the seventh seed after round-robin play, were victorious in 38 minutes before Geek Fam responded with wins in 31 and 34 minutes, respectively.
T1 finished in fourth place and earned $7,000.
The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Playoff matches follow a best-of-three format until the final on Sunday.
DOTA Sea League prize pool:
1st: $40,000
2nd: $20,000
3rd: $15,000
4th: $7,000 — T1
5th-6th: $4,000 — Team Adroit, Neon Esports
7th-8th: $3,000 — BOOM Esports, NEW Esports
9th-10th: $2,000 — Reality Rift, Execration
—Field Level Media