Fnatic punch ticket to grand final in SEA League

Fnatic advanced to the grand final of the $100,000 One Esports Dota 2 SEA League competition after recording a 2-1 victory over TNC Predator on Saturday.

Top-seeded Fnatic sandwiched wins in 28 and 32 minutes, respectively, around a second-map setback in 45 minutes to advance to Sunday’s grand final.

TNC Predator, who finished round-robin play with the second seed, can meet Fnatic in a rematch should they defeat Geek Fam in the lower-bracket final earlier on Sunday. TNC Predator swept Geek Fam on Wednesday in the first round of the upper bracket.

On Saturday, Geek Fam overcame a one-map deficit and eliminated T1 on Saturday following a 2-1 decision. T1, who was the seventh seed after round-robin play, were victorious in 38 minutes before Geek Fam responded with wins in 31 and 34 minutes, respectively.

T1 finished in fourth place and earned $7,000.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Playoff matches follow a best-of-three format until the final on Sunday.

DOTA Sea League prize pool:

1st: $40,000

2nd: $20,000

3rd: $15,000

4th: $7,000 — T1

5th-6th: $4,000 — Team Adroit, Neon Esports

7th-8th: $3,000 — BOOM Esports, NEW Esports

9th-10th: $2,000 — Reality Rift, Execration

—Field Level Media