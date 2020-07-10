Fnatic suffer first setback in SEA League

Fnatic remained in first place in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League despite suffering their first loss and a draw in a Friday doubleheader.

After getting swept by Neon Esports (3-2-4, 13 points) in 32 and 39 minutes, Fnatic (5-1-2, 17) salvaged a 1-1 tie with Geek Fam. Fnatic took the first map in 48 minutes and lost the second in 44.

Geek Fam (3-1-4, 13) followed that match with another 1-1 draw against second-place TNC Predator (4-0-3, 15). Geek Fam won the opening map in 42 minutes and TNC Predator salvaged the tie in 36 minutes.

The round-robin stage runs through Sunday, with all matches best-of-two.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

Execration withdrew, and one additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Week 4 continues Saturday with three matches, including a forfeited win for Fnatic against Execration. Geek Fam will face Team Adroit and the top two teams will square off when Fnatic meets TNC Predator.

Dota 2 SEA League standings through Friday:

1. Fnatic, 5-1-2, (12-4), 17

2. TNC Predator, 4-0-3, (11-3), 15

T3. Geek Fam, 3-1-4, (10-6), 13

T3. Neon Esports, 3-2-4, (10-8), 13

5. BOOM Esports, 3-3-3, (9-9), 12

6. NEW Esports, 3-4-2, (8-10), 11

7. T1, 3-4-1, (7-9), 10

8. Reality Rift, 2-3-3, (7-9), 9

9. Team Adroit, 1-1-5, (7-7), 8

10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1

—Field Level Media