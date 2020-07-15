Fnatic, TNC Predator win playoff matches at SEA League

Fnatic and TNC Predator won their first playoff matches on Wednesday to advance to the upper-bracket final of the $100,000 ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League competition.

Fnatic finished in first place, followed by TNC, after four weeks of round-robin play.

In Wednesday’s first upper-bracket match, Fnatic dropped the first map to Neon Esports in 30 minutes, then came back to win a hard-fought map in 53 minutes, followed by a 44-minute victory in the decider to take a 2-1 win.

TNC Predator followed with a sweep of Geek Fam, but it wasn’t easy. The teams played the first map in a marathon of one hour and four minutes, followed by a 49-minute contest, before TNC prevailed.

The losses dropped Neon and GF to the lower bracket of the tournament.

Neon awaits the winner of Thursday’s lower-bracket play between NEW Esports and T1. GF will face the winner of the contest between BOOM Esports and Team Adroit.

The losers of Thursday’s matches will be eliminated. After that, the tournament moves to double elimination.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final on Sunday.

DOTA Sea League prize pool:

1st: $40,000

2nd: $20,000

3rd: $15,000

4th: $7,000

5th-6th: $4,000

7th-8th: $3,000

9th-10th: $2,000 - Reality Rift, Execration

—Field Level Media