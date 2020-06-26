Fnatic topple T1, continue ascent in SEA League

Fnatic swept T1 on Friday to climb into third place in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League action.

Fnatic followed up a 2-0 victory over Team Adroit on Thursday with a 2-0 triumph versus T1. Fnatic recorded wins in 32 and 28 minutes, respectively, on Friday to move within one point of second-place T1.

Neon Esports salvaged a 1-1 tie with BOOM Esports on Friday after winning the second map in just under 40 minutes. BOOM, who won the first map in 39 minutes, have tied their two matches thus far in the tournament to remain even in points with Neon for seventh place.

Also on Friday, TNC Predator posted their first victory of the tournament after Execration forfeited their match.

The $100,000 online tournament features 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

Two teams will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Week 2 play continues Saturday with Fnatic facing BOOM and Neon taking on Geek Fam. Reality Rift will pocket a victory following the expected forfeiture of Execration.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Friday:

1. NEW Esports, 2-0-2, (6-2), 8

2. T1, 2-2-1, (5-5), 7

3. Fnatic, 2-0-0, (4-0), 6

T4. Reality Rift, 1-1-2, (4-4), 5

T4. TNC Predator, 1-0-2, (4-2), 5

6. Team Adroit, 0-1-4, (4-6), 4

T7. BOOM Esports, 0-0-2, (2-2), 2

T7. Neon Esports, 0-1-2, (2-4), 2

9. Execration, 0-3-1, (1-7), 1

10. Geek Fam, 0-0-0, (0-0), 0

