Geek Fam defeat Fnatic to win SEA League title

Geek Fam captured the $40,000 first prize with a 3-1 defeat of Fnatic in Sunday’s grand final of the $100,000 ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League competition.

After Geek Fam won the opening map in 49 minutes, Fnatic knotted the match with a 35-minute victory. Geek Fam swept the next two maps in 34 and 44 minutes to claim the title.

Geek Fam advanced to the grand final with a 2-0 sweep against TNC Predator in the lower-bracket final, winning in 40 and 32 minutes.

Fnatic earned $20,000 for second place and TNC Predator took home $15,000 for third.

The tournament started on June 18 with 10 teams from Southeast Asia.

DOTA Sea League prize pool:

1st: $40,000 — Geek Fam

2nd: $20,000 — Fnatic

3rd: $15,000 — TNC Predator

4th: $7,000 — T1

5th-6th: $4,000 — Team Adroit, Neon Esports

7th-8th: $3,000 — BOOM Esports, NEW Esports

9th-10th: $2,000 — Reality Rift, Execration

—Field Level Media