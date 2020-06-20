T1 catapult into first place in SEA League

T1 swept Reality Rift to move into first place in ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League play on Saturday.

T1 answered a 2-0 setback to NEW on Friday by winning their maps versus Reality Rift in 58 and 71 minutes, respectively.

Reality Rift were making their tournament debut.

In Saturday’s other match, Team Adroit recorded their third straight draw after battling to a 1-1 tie with TNC Predator.

The $100,000 online tournament features 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

The round-robin group stage runs from Thursday through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

Two teams will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket.

The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Group stage play continues Sunday, with Neon Esports and Fnatic make their respective tournament debuts. Neon Esports face Reality Rift and Fnatic challenge Team Adroit while NEW will test their mettle versus TNC Predator.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T) and game record, through Saturday:

1. T1, 2-1-0 (4-2)

2. NEW Esports, 1-0-1 (3-1)

3. Team Adroit, 0-0-3 (3-3)

T4. Execration, 0-1-1 (1-3)

T4. TNC Predator, 0-0-1 (1-1)

T6. BOOM Esports, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T6. Fnatic, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T6. Geek Fam, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T6. Neon Esports, 0-0-0 (0-0)

10. Reality Rift, 0-1-0 (0-2)

