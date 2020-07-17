T1, Geek Fam move on in SEA League playoffs

T1 and Geek Fam advanced in the lower-bracket playoff on Friday in the $100,000 One Esports Dota 2 SEA League competition.

T1, the seventh seed after round-robin play, knocked out fourth-seeded Neon Esports, who fell into the lower bracket after a 2-1 loss to top seed Fnatic on Tuesday. Geek Fam eliminated Team Adroit. Both matches on Friday finished with a 2-1 score.

Neon and Adroit finished in fifth-sixth place and earned $4,000.

Geek Fam and T1 will face off on Saturday, with the winner meeting the loser of Saturday’s upper-bracket final between Fnatic and TNC Predator. The winner of that match will move to the Grand Final.

On Friday, T1 won the first map in 35 minutes but dropped the second to Neon in just 28 minutes. T1 came back in the third map to clinch the match in 44 minutes.

In the day’s other action, Adroit jumped out to a quick lead, winning the first map in 33 minutes, but Geek Fam came back to take the next two maps, prevailing in 49 and 44 minutes.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final on Sunday.

DOTA Sea League prize pool:

1st: $40,000

2nd: $20,000

3rd: $15,000

4th: $7,000

5th-6th: $4,000 — Team Adroit, Neon Esports

7th-8th: $3,000 — BOOM Esports, NEW Esports

9th-10th: $2,000 — Reality Rift, Execration

—Field Level Media