T1 stay in front in SEA League

Week 1 play in the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League concluded Sunday with three ties.

T1, who moved into first place with a win on Saturday, tied Team Adroit to stay atop the standings. It was the fourth straight tie for Adroit.

TNC Predator and NEW Esports also played to ties — the second for each — as did Reality Rift and Neon Esports.

The $100,000 online tournament features 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

Two teams will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket.

The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Group stage resumes Thursday with Week 2. BOOM Esports will make their tournament debut against Reality Rift. Fnatic also will play in their first match, challenging Adroit. Neon will face NEW.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T) and game record, through Sunday:

1. T1, 2-1-1 (5-3)

2. NEW Esports, 1-0-2 (4-2)

3. Team Adroit, 0-0-4 (4-4)

4. TNC Predator, 0-0-2 (2-2)

T5. Execration, 0-1-1 (1-3)

T5. Reality Rift, 0-1-1 (1-3)

7. Neon Esports, 0-0-1 (1-1)

T8. BOOM Esports, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T8. Fnatic, 0-0-0 (0-0)

T8. Geek Fam, 0-0-0 (0-0)

