T1, Team Adroit stay alive in SEA League playoffs

T1 and Team Adroit stayed alive with lower-bracket wins Thursday in the $100,000 One Esports Dota 2 SEA League competition.

T1 eliminated NEW Esports with a 2-1 victory and Adroit knocked out BOOM Esports by the same score. NEW and BOOM each pocketed $3,000 for finishing in seventh-eighth place.

T1 will face Neon Esports and Adroit will take on Geek Fam when the double-elimination lower-bracket playoffs continue on Friday.

T1 won the opening map against NEW Esports in 27 minutes, lost the second in 41 minutes and took the clincher in 46 minutes.

BOOM had the early advantage with a 40-minute win on the opening map, but Team Adroit answered with wins in 28 minutes and a marathon 63 minutes.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final on Sunday.

DOTA Sea League prize pool:

1st: $40,000

2nd: $20,000

3rd: $15,000

4th: $7,000

5th-6th: $4,000

7th-8th: $3,000 — BOOM Esports, NEW Esports

9th-10th: $2,000 — Reality Rift, Execration

—Field Level Media