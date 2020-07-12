Team Adroit grab final spot in SEA League playoffs

Team Adroit captured the final playoff berth in a tiebreaker win over Reality Rift on the final day of group play Sunday at the $100,000 ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League.

Adroit (1-1-7, 10 points) won just one match over four weeks of the tournament and played to their seventh draw with a 1-1 tie with Reality Rift (2-3-4, 10). On the basis of points, the squads finished in a tie for eighth place, forcing the tiebreaker.

In their scheduled match, Adroit won the first map in an efficient 25 minutes but dropped the second in 36 minutes. Adroit took the tiebreaker in 32 minutes to seal their playoff spot.

Also Sunday, TNC Predator (4-1-4, 16) played to a draw with T1 (3-4-2, 11). TNC, who already had clinched the second seed, won the first map in 43 minutes, followed by a 40-minute loss.

BOOM Esports (3-3-3, 12) also took the win for a forfeited match with Execration, who withdrew earlier in the tournament.

The playoffs begin Wednesday with upper-bracket matches between top seed Fnatic (6-1-2, 20) and Neon Esports (3-2-4, 13) as well as TNC and Geek Fam (3-1-5, 14).

In lower-bracket play on Thursday, BOOM will face Adroit and NEW Esports (3-4-2, 11) will take on T1.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final on July 19, which is best-of-five. The winner will take home $40,000.

The playoffs are double elimination for teams in the upper bracket. One loss will eliminated lower-bracket competitors.

Dota 2 SEA League final group play standings:

1. Fnatic, 6-1-2, (14-4), 20

2. TNC Predator, 4-1-4, (12-6), 16

3. Geek Fam, 3-1-5, (11-7), 14

4. Neon Esports, 3-2-4, (10-8), 13

5. BOOM Esports, 3-3-3, (9-9), 12

6. NEW Esports, 3-4-2, (8-10), 11

7. T1, 3-4-2, (8-10), 11

8. Team Adroit, 1-1-7, (9-9), 10

9. Reality Rift, 2-3-4, (8-10), 10

10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1

—Field Level Media