TNC sweep BOOM to climb standings at SEA League

TNC Predator handed previously undefeated BOOM Esports their second straight loss on Friday, leaping into a tie for second place midway through Week 3 at the ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League.

TNC (3-0-2, 11 points) swept BOOM (2-2-3, 9), taking the first map in 30 minutes on green and the second in 34 minutes on red. TNC moved into a tie — with a match in hand — alongside NEW Esports (3-1-2, 11), who were credited with a win by forfeit following last month’s withdrawal of Execration.

BOOM lost for the second consecutive day after entering the week without a defeat.

In the day’s other match, Reality Rift (2-2-3, 9) drew with Geek Fam (1-1-2, 5). Geek Fam claimed the opening map in 34 minutes on red, but Reality Rift won the second in 37 minutes on green.

The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two.

After Execration’s withdrawal, one additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs’ upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Week 3 play continues Saturday with NEW battling Geek Fam and Team Adroit taking on BOOM. Neon Esports will pick up a forfeited win against Execration.

ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Friday:

1. Fnatic, 4-0-1, (9-1), 13

T2. TNC Predator, 3-0-2, (8-2), 11

T2. NEW Esports, 3-1-2, (8-4), 11

4. T1, 3-2-1, (7-5), 10

T5. BOOM Esports, 2-2-3, (7-7), 9

T5. Reality Rift, 2-2-3, (7-7), 9

7. Neon Esports, 1-2-3, (5-7), 6

8. Geek Fam, 1-1-2, (4-4), 5

9. Team Adroit, 0-1-4, (4-6), 4

10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1

—Field Level Media