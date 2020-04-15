Second division added to Pushka League

WePlay! Esports is welcoming a second division to its online Pushka League.

Like the primary division, the eight DOTA2 teams that comprise the second set will be split between Europe and the CIS, the organization announced Wednesday.

Play involving second division teams will be held from April 23-May 11 with a $5,000 prize pool. The division will have a group stage featuring two round-robin sets for each region with best-of-three matches.

The team with the best record from each group will be seeded into the semifinals of the playoffs, while the second- and third-place clubs will advance to the quarterfinals. The team with the worst record in each group will be eliminated.

The first-place team will net $2,000 and a direct seed to the main division in Season 2. The second-place team will receive $1,500 as well as direct seed to the main division for the next season, while the third- and fourth-place teams will net $750 apiece.

—Field Level Media