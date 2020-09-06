OMEGA League confirms Season 2 will start in October

A second season of Dota 2 OMEGA League will begin in October, Epic Esports Events announced Sunday morning.

The season, which will span from Oct. 28-Dec. 13, is expected to have 10 teams from Europe/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) competing in two divisions.

Alliance, Team Liquid, OG, Team Nigma and Team Secret have been confirmed for the first division, which will have a prize pool of $500,000. Three more teams will be revealed soon, and the final two participants will come from qualifier matches.

It was not yet known which teams will compete in the second division, which will feature a $50,000 prize pool.

The first division format will include a round robin for the group stages, with the top four teams all moving into the upper bracket of the playoffs, while the fifth- through eighth-place teams will join the four clubs from the secondary division in the play-in stage.

The winners of the play-in stage will progress into the lower bracket, while the ninth- and 10th-place teams of the first division will move into the secondary division.

“The first season of OMEGA League has proven the chosen format to be a success. And we have improved it even further for the entire Dota community to enjoy,” said Mark Averbukh, Epic Esports Events product director. “We can’t leave the teams with no competition and the fans — without their favorite show, so the tournament must go on! I want to thank our partners — the strongest teams of Europe and CIS — for their trust. Can’t wait to see you soon, Dota 2 fans!”

—Field Level Media