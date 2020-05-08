ONE Esports cancels Singapore Major

Ongoing coronavirus restrictions forced ONE Esports on Friday to cancel next month’s Singapore Major.

“Due to the current global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the current regulations in Singapore, we want to inform everybody that the last DOTA 2 Major of the Year, Singapore Major, will be canceled,” the organization tweeted. “Take care, be strong, and keep yourselves safe and healthy!”

The event was scheduled for June 20-28 at the Shrine Singapore Indoor Stadium, but the government in Singapore recently announced that the ban on events with 250 or more participants had been extended through June 30.

The Singapore Major was due to have a $1 million prize pool and feature 16 of the world’s top teams.

—Field Level Media