Dota 2 Singapore Major to be played without fans

The first Dota 2 event in over a year will be played without fans from March 27 to April 4.

“We will take all the measures needed to have a safe tournament in a healthy environment,” wrote Pro Gaming League (PGL) CEO Silviu Stroie in a blog post.

The event will be broadcast via YouTube, Twitch and Facebook and teams are being confirmed for the event this week.

On Tuesday night, PGL revealed Team Liquid, Fnatic and Evil Geniuses are among the teams set to vie for the $500,000 prize pool. The winning team will receive $200,000.

PGL said Singapore remains one of the safest countries in the world; daily COVID-19 cases barely registered triple digits.

“The Dota 2 community deserves a top-notch tournament,” Stroie said. “And we want to assure everyone that we’ll do our best to provide an amazing experience for the viewers.”

--Field Level Media