Na'Vi, beastcoast out of Singapore Major due to COVID-19 concerns

Natus Vincere and beastcoast withdrew from the ONE Esports Singapore Major due to COVID-19 issues.

The live Dota 2 event begins on Saturday. The grand final is scheduled for April 4, with the winner earning $200,000 from the $500,000 prize pool.

Both teams released statements on social media on Thursday.

Ukraine-based Na’Vi said captain Andrii “ALWAYSWANNAFLY” Bondarenko and Bogdan “Iceberg” Vasilenko tested positive for the virus last week. Before the team departed for Singapore, coach Andrey “Mag” Chipenko also tested positive.

“We wish the best of luck to the other CIS players at the Major, and a speedy recovery to Mag, Iceberg and ALWAYSWANNAFLY,” the team said in a news release.

A statement from beastcoast said captain Steven “Stinger” Vargas Mamani of Peru is in isolation after being “exposed to COVID-19” this week. “Our other four players may have been exposed as a result,” the team said.

“All players have tested negative and we are monitoring them closely,” beastcoast’s statement read, in part. “However, because of the incubation period of COVID-19, we cannot be certain if our players are positive or not before flying to Singapore.”

--Field Level Media