ONE Esports to host $500K Dota 2 Singapore Major

ONE Esports announced the $500,000 Dota 2 Singapore Major that will be a LAN event running from March 27 to April 4.

It will be the first Major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit, featuring 18 teams invited from the 2021 Winter League.

The event will be presented by PGL, which previously ran Majors in Singapore, Manila and Kuala Lumpur.

“We are pleased to come back to Singapore for another great tournament after the Dota 2 Singapore Invitational 2019,” said PGL SEO Silviu Stroie. “PGL is honored to present the first Major of Winter 21 DPC, which will take place in one of the safest places possible -- Singapore.”

The field will be comprised of four teams each from the Europe and China regions, three teams apiece from the Southeast Asia and CIS regions and two each from North and South America.

“We are proud to host the first Major of Dota Pro Circuit 2021 and we look forward to welcoming all qualifying teams to the Singapore Major safely,” said Jean Ng, executive director for the Singapore Tourism Board. “The return and re-imagination of esports events is a strong testament to Singapore’s attractiveness as a leading tourism and business destination, as we gradually resume activities in line with the public health situation and prevailing travel policies.”

--Field Level Media