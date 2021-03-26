Team Aster replaces BoBoKa with Mad for Singapore Major

Team Aster will take part in the Dota 2 ONE Esports Singapore Major without support player Zhibiao “BoBoKa” Ye.

The Chinese team said he will be replaced by assistant coach Han “Mad” Cheng. Team Aster cited unanticipated personal reasons for BoBoKa’s absence.

Other teams also have been forced to make roster changes for the tournament.

Four teams, including T1 and Nigma, are using some stand-ins because of COVID-19 protocols. Two others, beastcoast and Natus Vincere, had to pull out due to multiple positive tests for the virus.

Play in the $500,000 ONE Esports Singapore Major is scheduled to begin Saturday.

--Field Level Media