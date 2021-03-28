PSG.LGD rallies to reach Group Stage at Singapore major

PSG.LGD, Vici Gaming and Team Liquid finished 1-2-3 to advance out of the wild-card stage on Sunday at the One Esports Singapore Major, the first live major Dota 2 event in over a year.

The event, which is being played without fans, features 16 teams from around the world. Six of those teams are competing in the wild-card stage, with the top three advancing to the Group Stage.

After splitting two matches on Saturday, PSG.LGD won all three Sunday matches 2-0 to claim the top spot.

Liquid, which went 3-0 on Saturday, lost 2-0 to AS Monaco Gambit and Vici, and needed to beat ASM.GMB once again in a tiebreak to claim the final spot in the Group Stage.

Vici followed its 2-0 win over Liquid with an 0-2 loss to PSG.LGD and a 1-1 split against Team Nigma to lock up the second spot.

T1 (2-8 overall) and Team Nigma (1-9) finished at the bottom of the standings.

The Group Stage will be played Monday and Tuesday, with the top three teams moving on to the upper bracket of the playoffs and the 4th-7th-place teams to the lower bracket. The eighth-place team will be eliminated.

The $500,000 tournament runs through April 4, with the winning team receiving $200,000.

