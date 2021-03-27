Team Liquid opens wild-card play 3-0 at Singapore Major

Team Liquid went 3-0 Saturday in the wild-card stage of the One Esports Singapore Major, the first live major Dota 2 event in over a year.

The event, which is being played without fans, features 16 teams from around the world. Six of those teams are competing in the wild-card stage, with the top three advancing to the Group Stage.

Liquid beat Team Nigma 2-0, PSG.LGD 2-0 and T1 2-0 to cap a perfect first day and sit atop the wild-card standings.

AS Monaco Gambit, which won two of three matches, and Vici Gaming, which won both of their matches, are tied for second place.

T1 and Team Nigma both lost all three matches they played Saturday and are at the bottom of the standings with two matches to play.

The wild-card stage concludes Sunday.

The $500,000 tournament runs through April 4. The winning team receives $200,000.

