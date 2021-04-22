ONE Esports Singapore Major recorded 274M views

The ONE Esports Singapore Major registered more than 274 million views across all streaming platforms, according to numbers released Thursday.

A total of 1.1 million concurrent viewers watched Invictus Gaming defeat Evil Geniuses in the April 4 grand final of the first major event of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit.

“We are proud of the success and strong support for the Singapore Major -- one of the world’s most prestigious esports events,” ONE Esports CEO Carlos Alimurung said in a news release. “... Our commercial partners and the global esports community’s support were amazing and instrumental to making the Major a massive success.”

The offline tournament began on March 27 and featured 16 of the world’s top Dota 2 teams. Players from 29 countries competed in Singapore in a closed-door and strictly controlled event to ensure the health and safety of the participants and crew.

The first major ever broadcast in 4K resolution, the Singapore Major was streamed across such platforms as Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok and Huya, as well as on the ONE Esports official site.

--Field Level Media