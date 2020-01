Team Sirius confirmed the addition of Zhang “LaNm” Zhicheng as their new coach.

The 30-year-old LaNm previously served as a coach with Keen Gaming and also had player-coach roles with EHOME and Vici Gaming.

LaNm wrapped up his long Dota 2 playing career with Royal Never Give Up in 2019.

His Team Sirius roster includes Lin “doodle” Zikai, Deng “Dstones” Lei, Hu “Guvara” Sen, Xu “HYM” Zhi and Cheng “Mad” Han.

