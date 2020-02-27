Team Sirius add 'old chicken,' 'XCJ' to roster

Team Sirius picked up Wang “old chicken” Zhiyong and Xiao “XCJ” Chaojian before the final two Pro Circuit qualifiers.

Old chicken will replace Lin “doodle” Zikai in the solo mid position, while XCJ takes Cheng “Mad” Han’s spot as support.

Old chicken, 26, has played professional Dota since 2014. He most recently placed top 16 with Keen Gaming at The International 2019.

XCJ, 25, has competed since 2016. He played with Team Initial in the World Electronic Sports Games late last year, they placed second in the Western Circuit and 11th-12th in the Global Final.

Team Sirius’ last chances are Qualifier No. 4, March 29-April 3, and Qualifier No. 5, May 17-22.

—Field Level Media