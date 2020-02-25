Fighting PandaS add 'Skiter,' 'KheZu' for ImbaTV Minor

Oliver “Skiter” Lepko and Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann were picked up by the Fighting PandaS in advance of the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor.

They replace Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao and Jingun “Sneyking” Wu, who left the team last week.

The Fighting PandaS had been one of the more experienced teams in the North American region. They qualified for the MDL Chengdu Major, the first major of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit.

In January, Fighting PandaS took part in the WePlay! Bukovel Minor, taking fifth place. The PandaS also finished in second place in the StarLadder North American Qualifier.

Skiter, a 21-year-old Slovakian, participated in several majors in 2019. He took Top 6 at Dota Summit 11 and third place at DreamLeague Season 12. Skiter will be taking Position One on Fighting PandaS.

KheZu, a 24-year-old German, participated in the 2019 International, but finished in 18th place. His most recent success came in the 2018 Galaxy Battles II, where he secured a fourth-place finish. KheZu will be playing Position Three with the PandaS.

The Fighting PandaS will debut their new roster at the StarLadder ImbaTV minor, which begins March 5 in Ukraine. Eight teams will be competing in the $300,000 tournament, with a berth in the ESL One Los Angeles Major on the line.

—Field Level Media