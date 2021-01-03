Team SMG announces Mushi on first ever roster

Team SMG, the newest team on the Southeast Asia Dota 2 scene, bolstered their roster with the addition of Chai “Mushi” Yee Fung, who has made his mark playing support or solo middle roles.

The new team was started by Wayne Lim Junjie, better known by his stage name of JJ Lin. The 39-year-old from Singapore is an acclaimed singer.

Going back to 2011, Mushi has made a name for himself playing with the likes of Orange Esports and Team DK. He will join four others on the roster who were named this week.

Team SMG also announced the signings of Michael “ninjaboogie” Ross, Cheng “vtFaded” Hia Hao, Nea “Neah666” Campbell and Tue “ah fu” Soon Chuan.

The team announced on Twitter that it will make its debut at the Dota Pro Circuit 2021 Southeast Asia upper division closed qualifiers starting Monday.

--Field Level Media