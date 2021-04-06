Tundra Esports add Sneyking to Dota 2 roster

Tundra Esports signed Jingjun “Sneyking” Wu ahead of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit season.

The London-based team announced the signing of the 25-year-old American/Chinese pro Tuesday on Twitter.

Sneyking replaces Malthe “Biver” Winther, who announced his retirement last week.

“We are extremely excited to welcome (Sneyking) to the team,” Tundra said in a statement. “We believe he is a natural fit into our missing role at the 4 position and someone who brings a ton of Tier 1 experience to the team.”

Sneyking, who most recently competed with PentAce and Sadboys, joins a Tundra lineup that includes Oliver “skiter” Lepko, Leon “Nine” Kirilin, Neta “33” Shapira and captain Adrian “Fata” Trinks.

--Field Level Media