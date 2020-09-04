Somnus, fy depart PSG.LGD

Lu “Somnus” Yao and Xu “fy” Linsen have left the Dota 2 roster of PSG.LGD after the expiration of their contracts, the organization announced Friday.

PSG.LGD said in both announcements that while “friendly negotiations” took place, the organization eventually let the players go with “respect for (their) ... and (their) needs for career development.”

Somnus — also referred to as “Maybe” — has been with the organization since 2015.

As for fy, he has been the team captain since joining the club from Vici Gaming in 2017.

—Field Level Media