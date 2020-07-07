Captain SoNNeikO says he's leaving NiP

Team captain and support player Akbar “SoNNeikO” Butaev announced Tuesday on Twitter that he is leaving Ninjas in Pyjamas’ Dota 2 team.

“I am out from nip !” he wrote. “Thanks to my teammates for the good days :)”

The reason for the departure was not immediately clear, and the team has yet to comment publicly.

SoNNeikO, a 23-year-old of Russia and Uzbekistan, joined NiP in April when the team signed the whole roster of Chicken Fighters, which SoNNeikO had formed in November of 2019.

NiP have not finished better than fifth in an event since taking third at the ESL One Los Angeles 2020 Europe Closed Qualifier in February.

SoNNeikO previously spent time with Natus Vincere, with a stint from 2015-16 and another tenure beginning in 2017. He helped Na’Vi win the StarLadder i-League StarSeries Season 2 title in 2016 and the Adrenaline Cyber League in 2017.

—Field Level Media