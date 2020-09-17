Sparking Arrow Gaming add J to roster

Sparking Arrow Gaming signed Wang “J” Wenjun to their DOTA roster, the Chinese organization announced over social media.

J will take the roster spot previously held by carry Liushuai “God King” Zhong, who joined Royal Never Give Up earlier this month.

J joins a team in transition, as Sparking Arrow Gaming saw Ou “OpGod” Peng retire and move to the coach position while Su “Flywin” Lei transferred from RNG to take his spot. Xiao “XCJ” Chaojian is attempting to fill the shoes of Ru “RedPanda” Zhihao on a trial basis.

“We welcome the new players to our team and we hope they can work on establishing the synergy as soon as possible and get outstanding achievements at the China Dota 2 Pro Cup,” Sparking Arrow Gaming said. “We also hope OpGod can adapt to his new identity as a coach and achieve better results with the team.”

The roster consists of J, Deng “Dstones” Lei, Flywin, Xue “September” Zhichuan, XCJ and OpGod. That new-look roster will debut on Saturday at China Dota2 Pro Cup Season 1.

--Field Level Media