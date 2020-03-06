Alliance, BOOM move into playoffs in Kyiv

Alliance and BOOM ESports won decider matches on Friday to move into the playoffs at the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor in Kyiv, Ukraine.

BOOM fell into the losers’ match with its loss to Team Aster in Group A play on Thursday, but they rebounded to defeat business associates 2-1 Friday to advance to the decider match. In that round, BOOM topped forZe esports, also by a 2-1 margin, to earn a berth in the playoffs.

CR4ZY started the Group B competition on Friday by defeating NoPing e-sports 2-1 in the losers’ match. But CR4ZY couldn’t repeat the feat, dropping its decider match to Alliance, which swept the round.

Alliance and BOOM now enter the playoffs with a clean slate, joining Team Aster and Gambit Esports, which swept their opening-round matches to advance to the playoffs.

In Saturday’s best-of-three first round of the playoffs, Team Aster will face Alliance, and Gambit will play BOOM.

The eight-team, $300,000 Dota2 tournament will conclude Sunday with the best-of-five Grand Final.

The winner will take home $72,000 and earn in a berth in ESL One Los Angeles in March.

Prize Pool:

1. $72,000 (140 DPC points)

4. $42,000 (90)

5-6. $24,000 (60) — forZe esports, CR4ZY

7-8. $12,000 (40) — business associates, NoPing

—Field Level Media